Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.25 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Riverview Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Riverview Savings Bank. The bank is a community oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to the residents of its primary market area. The bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public and using such funds to originate fixed-rate mortgage loans and adjustable rate mortgage loans secured by one- to- four family residential real estate located in its primary market area. The bank is an active originator of residential construction loans and consumer loans. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Riverview Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Riverview Bancorp from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of Riverview Bancorp stock opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.67 million, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.14. Riverview Bancorp has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $7.79.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,725 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,658,000 after purchasing an additional 53,502 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 795,581 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 185,038 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 457,289 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 40,759 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 158,288 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

