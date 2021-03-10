RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to announce earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). RLJ Lodging Trust reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 370%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.26). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 38.79%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RLJ. Compass Point raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

RLJ traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,892. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 2.16. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,240,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,783,000 after purchasing an additional 20,398 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,197,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,941,000 after purchasing an additional 317,161 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 56,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 22,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,991,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

