Robert A. Iger Sells 120,946 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Robert A. Iger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Robert A. Iger sold 237,136 shares of The Walt Disney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $41,743,050.08.

Shares of DIS traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.06. 13,562,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,001,189. The firm has a market cap of $354.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.08. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,817,340,000 after buying an additional 3,291,751 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after buying an additional 3,315,118 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,531,925,000 after buying an additional 5,288,711 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $3,003,286,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,888,776 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,791,649,000 after buying an additional 392,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.65.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.