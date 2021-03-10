Robert Paul Sells 19,175 Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Stock

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) insider Robert Paul sold 19,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $347,451.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 230,811 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,295.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Paul also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 9th, Robert Paul sold 19,175 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $399,031.75.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Robert Paul sold 27,308 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $491,544.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Robert Paul sold 30,000 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $543,600.00.

Shares of Alector stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.50. 372,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,768. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.26. Alector, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $34.89. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). Alector had a negative net margin of 757.78% and a negative return on equity of 53.86%. The business had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Alector, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alector by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alector by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Alector during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alector during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Alector during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. 61.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alector from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alector from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia disease; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

