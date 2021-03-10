Robert W. Baird Cuts Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $395.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $410.00 to $395.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $422.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $377.08.

NASDAQ COST opened at $311.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $137.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $276.34 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.19.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

