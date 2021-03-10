Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.21.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ROOT shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Root in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Root in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist started coverage on Root in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Root in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Root in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

ROOT stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.50. 3,609,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,292,078. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.28. Root has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $29.48.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.30 million. Research analysts predict that Root will post -4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Root in the fourth quarter worth $12,318,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Root in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Root in the fourth quarter worth $494,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Root in the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Root in the fourth quarter worth $1,776,000.

About Root

Root, Inc is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is a technology company revolutionizing personal insurance with a pricing model based upon fairness and a modern customer experience. Root's modern, mobile-first customer experience is designed to make insurance simple.

