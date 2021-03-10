Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Insider Michael K. Kobayashi Sells 200 Shares of Stock

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $22,758.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ross Stores stock opened at $124.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.52. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $127.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $2,840,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Ross Stores by 352.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 147,487 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,113,000 after acquiring an additional 114,900 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $586,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $1,388,000. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.27.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

