Roth Capital Boosts Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Price Target to $33.00

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2021

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $20.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 74.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AMRS. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.35 price target for the company. Cowen raised shares of Amyris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.87.

NASDAQ AMRS opened at $18.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.04. Amyris has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $22.63.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.33). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amyris will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Amyris by 67.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 16,065 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 1,008.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,900,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277,958 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amyris during the third quarter worth $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Amyris by 61.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Amyris by 280.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

