Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Sets New 52-Week High at $488.30

Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 488.30 ($6.38) and last traded at GBX 477.50 ($6.24), with a volume of 1555958 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 473.40 ($6.19).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RMG. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Royal Mail to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded Royal Mail to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 317 ($4.14).

Get Royal Mail alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 215.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 438.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 315.34.

In other news, insider Keith Williams bought 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 466 ($6.09) per share, for a total transaction of £31,688 ($41,400.57).

Royal Mail Company Profile (LON:RMG)

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.