Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,241 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alico were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALCO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Alico by 320.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. CM Management LLC bought a new position in Alico in the 4th quarter worth $2,792,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new position in Alico in the 3rd quarter worth $572,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alico by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Alico by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

ALCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Alico from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Alico in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Remy W. Trafelet sold 49,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $1,547,613.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,244 shares of company stock valued at $4,772,250. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALCO stock opened at $30.70 on Tuesday. Alico, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.59.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter. Alico had a net margin of 25.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alico, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alico

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

