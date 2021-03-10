Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 27,785 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,785 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 4,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Marten Transport in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 294.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.18. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $20.13. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.06.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.80 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

