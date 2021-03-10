Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,956 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,956 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of CSW Industrials worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 138.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 371,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,696,000 after purchasing an additional 215,523 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 16.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 268,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,731,000 after purchasing an additional 36,928 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in CSW Industrials in the third quarter valued at about $2,430,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 2,165.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 23,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSW Industrials stock opened at $130.83 on Tuesday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.13 and a 1 year high of $132.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.24. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $89.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $147.00) on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Monday, February 8th.

In other news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $156,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,324.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $247,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,547,153.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,200 shares of company stock valued at $633,748 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

