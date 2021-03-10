Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYD) Insider Purchases A$981,750.00 in Stock

Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYD) insider Peter Constable purchased 654,500 shares of Ryder Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.50 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of A$981,750.00 ($701,250.00).

Get Ryder Capital alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.71%.

About Ryder Capital

Ryder Capital Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Ryder Investment Management Pty Limited. Ryder Capital Limited is based in Australia.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.