S&T (ETR:SANT) PT Set at €26.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on S&T (ETR:SANT) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SANT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on S&T and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on S&T and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €30.60 ($36.00).

Get S&T alerts:

ETR SANT opened at €22.40 ($26.35) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 28.09. S&T has a one year low of €13.20 ($15.53) and a one year high of €25.72 ($30.26). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €21.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is €20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.35, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

S&T AG develops, implements, and markets IT hardware, solutions, and services primarily in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The IT Services segment develops, implements, and markets hardware and software-based solutions, and information technology services.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.