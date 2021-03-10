Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.46

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.46 and traded as high as $2.90. Safe Bulkers shares last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 1,357,258 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on SB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $1.75 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Safe Bulkers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.13.

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.98 million, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Safe Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. Analysts expect that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Safe Bulkers by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 254,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,910 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 26,270 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 29,742 shares during the period. 12.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB)

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 13, 2020, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 9.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,777,000 deadweight tons.

