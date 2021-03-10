Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.46

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.46 and traded as high as $2.90. Safe Bulkers shares last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 1,357,258 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $1.75 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.13.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.98 million, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Safe Bulkers had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 251.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,436 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 38,246 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 98,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 13, 2020, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 9.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,777,000 deadweight tons.

