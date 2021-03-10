Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €10.00 Price Target

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2021

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been given a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 19.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Nord/LB set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.40 ($11.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €7.16 ($8.43).

LHA opened at €12.38 ($14.56) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.99. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 12 month high of €12.96 ($15.25). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €11.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is €9.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,109.01.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Analyst Recommendations for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit