Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €10.00 Price Target

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been given a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 19.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Nord/LB set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.40 ($11.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €7.16 ($8.43).

LHA opened at €12.38 ($14.56) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.99. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 12 month high of €12.96 ($15.25). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €11.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is €9.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,109.01.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

