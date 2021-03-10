Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 142,300 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the January 28th total of 175,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Schibsted ASA stock opened at $41.35 on Tuesday. Schibsted ASA has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.95.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Schibsted ASA in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Schibsted ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Schibsted ASA in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Marketplaces, Publishing, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers; offers online classifieds services; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

