Scotiabank Increases Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$0.80

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$0.65 to C$0.80 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BBD.B. Vertical Research lifted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.80 to C$0.70 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.10 to C$0.57 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen lowered shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$0.45 and set an underpeform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$0.82.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

Shares of TSE:BBD.B opened at C$0.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.46. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52 week low of C$0.70 and a 52 week high of C$9.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

Read More: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.