SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2021

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $65.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. SeaWorld Entertainment traded as high as $51.42 and last traded at $50.18, with a volume of 10642 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.10.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. SeaWorld Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

In related news, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 2,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $124,804.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,437,661.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,214,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,622. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 842.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 29,461 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 52.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.04.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

