Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Given Outperform Rating at National Bank Financial

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC initiated coverage on Secure Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Secure Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.41.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SECYF traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $3.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.