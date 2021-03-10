Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 79.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SES. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC set a C$4.00 target price on Secure Energy Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.64.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Secure Energy Services stock traded up C$0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$4.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,007,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,741. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$0.64 and a 12 month high of C$4.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$700.12 million and a P/E ratio of -8.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.88.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.