Sei Investments Co. Acquires New Stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 10.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,498,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,282,000 after acquiring an additional 510,595 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 156.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 502,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,214,000 after acquiring an additional 306,132 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 965.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 101,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after acquiring an additional 91,908 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 8.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,077,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,223,000 after acquiring an additional 86,229 shares during the period. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at $4,897,000. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EDIT stock opened at $40.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.63. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $99.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 2.10.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.19). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EDIT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Editas Medicine from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist downgraded Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $122,727.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles Albright sold 10,000 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,568 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,927 in the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

