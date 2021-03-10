Sei Investments Co. Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,469 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSP. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,658,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 114.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,517,000 after purchasing an additional 134,602 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Insperity by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,296,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,848,000 after acquiring an additional 96,801 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter worth about $5,330,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the third quarter worth about $4,155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSP stock opened at $92.47 on Tuesday. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $95.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. Insperity had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 717.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. Insperity’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

Separately, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Insperity from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insperity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

In other Insperity news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $262,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,427 shares in the company, valued at $9,922,593.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $418,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,863.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

