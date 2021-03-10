Sei Investments Co. Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 143.8% during the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 35,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 21,128 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 15.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,778,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,810,000 after buying an additional 370,150 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 7.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 176,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 12,964 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 19.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 399,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 64,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,837,000. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MT stock opened at $24.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.47. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $25.75.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. Analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other ArcelorMittal news, major shareholder Arcelormittal sold 40,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $644,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Societe Generale raised ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on ArcelorMittal from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. ArcelorMittal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

