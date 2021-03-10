Sei Investments Co. Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $85.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.59.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $79.16 on Tuesday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $121.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.41. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -43.02 and a beta of 1.88.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 327,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,999,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 69,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $8,074,116.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,725,251.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 226,651 shares of company stock valued at $25,943,119. Corporate insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

