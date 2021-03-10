Sei Investments Co. Sells 189,576 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,576 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,270,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,511,000 after purchasing an additional 947,546 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,393,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,715,000 after purchasing an additional 77,310 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,202,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,558,000 after purchasing an additional 531,224 shares in the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 2,644,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,475,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,946 shares in the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. MKM Partners cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.90.

Shares of MGY stock opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average is $7.22. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $13.24.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $149.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.29 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 199.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

