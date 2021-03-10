Sei Investments Co. Trims Stake in Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) by 86.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 250,463 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cardtronics were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cardtronics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,517,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,761,000 after acquiring an additional 363,561 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cardtronics by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,193,000 after acquiring an additional 302,568 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardtronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,519,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Cardtronics by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 105,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 24,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cardtronics by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 90,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 30,478 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on CATM shares. Gabelli downgraded Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barrington Research cut Cardtronics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cardtronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson cut Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist cut Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

CATM opened at $38.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.16 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.84. Cardtronics plc has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $42.09.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $274.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.54 million. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cardtronics plc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardtronics news, EVP Aimie Marie Killeen sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $74,035.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,174.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marc Terry sold 26,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $1,021,377.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,107.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,095 shares of company stock worth $1,314,646. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

