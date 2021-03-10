Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.91

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.91 and traded as high as $20.72. Sekisui House shares last traded at $20.63, with a volume of 9,054 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.98.

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter. Sekisui House had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 5.20%.

About Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY)

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. It also engages in the design, construction, and contracting of built-to-order properties for lease, medical and nursing care facilities, commercial facilities, and hotels; design, construction, and contracting of construction of buildings and civil engineering works; remodeling and renovation of houses, etc.; sub-lease, management, operation, and brokerage of real estate; sale of houses and residential land; design, construction, and sale of condominiums; and development of office and commercial buildings, as well as management and operation of owned properties.

