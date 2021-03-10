Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $897.66 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) will announce sales of $897.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $894.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $906.57 million. Sensata Technologies reported sales of $774.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $906.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.94.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $59.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.63. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 332.4% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,309,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $332,783,000 after buying an additional 4,850,690 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $84,347,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $50,236,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 86.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,851,057 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,855,000 after buying an additional 859,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 351.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,006,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,438,000 after buying an additional 783,772 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. It operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

