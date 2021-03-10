Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) PT Raised to $2.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $1.00 to $2.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Senseonics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Senseonics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Senseonics from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Senseonics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Senseonics from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.20.

Shares of SENS stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. Senseonics has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $5.56. The firm has a market cap of $847.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in Senseonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Senseonics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Senseonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Senseonics by 300.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 78,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

