Sentinel Reaches Market Capitalization of $41.50 Million (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded up 20.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Sentinel token can now be bought for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $41.50 million and approximately $987,393.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded 30.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000279 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel (SENT) is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements

Sentinel Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

