SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Stake in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Financial during the third quarter worth about $639,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Columbia Financial by 252.7% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 73,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 52,626 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Columbia Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 225,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 28,887 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Columbia Financial stock opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average is $14.01. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $17.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 5.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

