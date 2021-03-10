SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 4,803 Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,803 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 522.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 87,450.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SYBT opened at $54.83 on Tuesday. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.98 and a 12 month high of $55.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 29.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.37%.

In related news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 146,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,583,327.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 6,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $300,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,622 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,912.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,755 shares of company stock valued at $655,924. Corporate insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYBT. Zacks Investment Research raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

