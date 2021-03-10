SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 8,934 First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,934 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,467,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,186,000 after buying an additional 450,101 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in First Foundation by 6.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,289,000 after acquiring an additional 247,100 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 102.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 333,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 168,424 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 676.0% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 160,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Foundation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FFWM shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Foundation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In other First Foundation news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 15,715 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $297,799.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $379,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $473,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $378,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,820,149. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FFWM opened at $24.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.88 and a 200-day moving average of $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.54. First Foundation Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $25.26.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. First Foundation had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $63.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Foundation Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

