SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stake in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 73.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 108,831 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Clovis Oncology were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the third quarter valued at $6,351,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 3.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 574,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after buying an additional 19,434 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the third quarter worth about $162,000. Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 10.1% in the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 43,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.58.

CLVS stock opened at $5.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average is $5.76. The stock has a market cap of $566.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.10. Clovis Oncology has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $11.10.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.26). Equities analysts anticipate that Clovis Oncology will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clovis Oncology news, insider Gillian C. Ivers-Read sold 10,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $87,590.30. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.