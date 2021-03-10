SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $182,000 in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2021

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CFB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 172,859 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 192.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 30,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. 44.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $15.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $786.04 million, a P/E ratio of 217.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.54. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $15.35.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $44.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.11 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 1.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CFB. Zacks Investment Research cut CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist boosted their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB)

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit