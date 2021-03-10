SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $182,000 in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CFB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 172,859 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 192.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 30,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. 44.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $15.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $786.04 million, a P/E ratio of 217.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.54. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $15.35.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $44.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.11 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 1.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CFB. Zacks Investment Research cut CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist boosted their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans.

