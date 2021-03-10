SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $176,000 Investment in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $387,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 431,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,955,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 4th quarter worth $995,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in EVERTEC by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in EVERTEC by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 18,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $3,049,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,313,221.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $87,236.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,594.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 178,235 shares of company stock worth $7,091,122. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

EVTC stock opened at $37.60 on Tuesday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $42.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.91.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.45 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%. EVERTEC’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EVTC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

