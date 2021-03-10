SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $176,000 Investment in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2021

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $387,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 431,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,955,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 4th quarter worth $995,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in EVERTEC by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in EVERTEC by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 18,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $3,049,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,313,221.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $87,236.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,594.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 178,235 shares of company stock worth $7,091,122. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

EVTC stock opened at $37.60 on Tuesday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $42.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.91.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.45 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%. EVERTEC’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EVTC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC)

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit