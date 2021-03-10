SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) were up 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.62 and last traded at $19.91. Approximately 100,467 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 249,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.86.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHSP. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of SharpSpring in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SharpSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Roth Capital cut SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on SharpSpring from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SharpSpring currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.88 million, a P/E ratio of -36.87 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.48.

In related news, CEO Richard Alan Carlson sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHSP. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in SharpSpring in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SharpSpring by 770.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of SharpSpring in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SharpSpring during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in SharpSpring by 9.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

SharpSpring Company Profile

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

