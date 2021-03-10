SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) Trading Up 5.6%

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2021

Shares of SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) were up 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.62 and last traded at $19.91. Approximately 100,467 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 249,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.86.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHSP. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of SharpSpring in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SharpSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Roth Capital cut SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on SharpSpring from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SharpSpring currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.88 million, a P/E ratio of -36.87 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.48.

In related news, CEO Richard Alan Carlson sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHSP. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in SharpSpring in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SharpSpring by 770.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of SharpSpring in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SharpSpring during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in SharpSpring by 9.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

SharpSpring Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHSP)

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for SharpSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharpSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit