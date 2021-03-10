Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Upgraded at Daiwa Capital Markets

Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS SHMUY opened at $31.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.92. Shimizu has a 52 week low of $25.06 and a 52 week high of $35.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.61.
About Shimizu
