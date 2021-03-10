Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Upgraded at Daiwa Capital Markets

Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS SHMUY opened at $31.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.92. Shimizu has a 52 week low of $25.06 and a 52 week high of $35.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Shimizu alerts:

About Shimizu

Shimizu Corporation engages in the building contracting, civil engineering, machinery, and other construction works in Japan. It is also involved in the research, planning, study, evaluation, diagnosis, soil analysis, surveying, design, supervision, management, and consultancy related to regional, urban, ocean, space, resources, and energy developments, as well as construction works and environment improvement; and purchase, sale, letting, brokerage, management, appraisal, and consultancy of real estate.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Shimizu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimizu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.