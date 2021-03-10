Shivom (OMX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $69.00

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded down 71.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Shivom has traded 28.9% higher against the dollar. Shivom has a market cap of $396,468.06 and approximately $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shivom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, CoinBene, Kucoin and DDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00054936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00010194 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.03 or 0.00769977 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00066218 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00030164 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00040483 BTC.

About Shivom

Shivom (OMX) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 coins. Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom . The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom . The official message board for Shivom is medium.com/@projectshivom . The official website for Shivom is shivom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shivom is a global blockchain-genomics ecosystem powering the next era of precision medicine. Shivom is building a genomic and health data hub by combining blockchain, genomic DNA sequencing, artificial intelligence and cryptography to power secure and personalized medicine. Shivom works on principles of collaboration and integrity, allowing users to own, manage and monetize their genomics and health data. The Shivom team aims to reach even underserved and low-income countries where such services have not been previously available. This solution will create shared value for individuals, not-for-profit organizations, governments, and for-profit entities alike. The platform users will be able to get their genome sequenced and securely stored, and the ecosystem will offer an open web-marketplace for providers to add their apps and services alongside advanced data analytics. Shivom has already partnered with the top developers and healthcare organizations.Technology companies and big pharma are already lining up to take advantage of the platform genomics and healthcare approach. The platform is truly pioneering in the way it utilizes blockchain technology, to protect, secure and monetize the donor’s DNA data to drive precision medicine and healthcare forward. Project Shivom Telegram: https://t.me/projshivom “

Buying and Selling Shivom

Shivom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, DDEX, Coinsuper and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shivom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shivom using one of the exchanges listed above.

