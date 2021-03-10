Short Interest in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Expands By 27.5%

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the January 28th total of 21,800 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

AE stock opened at $31.88 on Tuesday. Adams Resources & Energy has a 52 week low of $15.16 and a 52 week high of $33.80. The company has a market cap of $135.23 million, a P/E ratio of -61.31 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The energy company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.70. Adams Resources & Energy had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Adams Resources & Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 199,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,802,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 12,261 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 82,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,825,000. Institutional investors own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; and Tank Truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals and Dry Bulk.

