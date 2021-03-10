Short Interest in Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI) Drops By 96.5%

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 96.5% from the February 11th total of 299,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 268,100,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ASTI remained flat at $$0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 190,513,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,799,781. Ascent Solar Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.
About Ascent Solar Technologies
See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?
Receive News & Ratings for Ascent Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascent Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.