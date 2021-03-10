Short Interest in Blue Sphere Co. (OTCMKTS:BLSP) Decreases By 90.8%

Blue Sphere Co. (OTCMKTS:BLSP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decrease of 90.8% from the February 11th total of 201,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 466,036,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Blue Sphere stock remained flat at $$0.01 on Wednesday. Blue Sphere has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.
Blue Sphere Company Profile
