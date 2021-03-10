Short Interest in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Decreases By 18.6%

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 421,800 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the January 28th total of 518,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 162,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Clarus by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Clarus by 413.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clarus during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Clarus during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Clarus during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

CLAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Clarus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.30.

Shares of CLAR opened at $18.53 on Tuesday. Clarus has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $18.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average is $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market cap of $575.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.21 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.39%.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

