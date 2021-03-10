Short Interest in Endeavour Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Expands By 26.9%

Endeavour Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,292,700 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the January 28th total of 3,382,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 155.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Endeavour Mining from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Endeavour Mining from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Endeavour Mining from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Endeavour Mining stock opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.93. Endeavour Mining has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $30.33.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.

