Short Interest in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Declines By 19.0%

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,270,000 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the January 28th total of 5,270,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

In related news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $134,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,405,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in EPR Properties by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,097,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,186,000 after acquiring an additional 630,530 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in EPR Properties by 241.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 611,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,865,000 after acquiring an additional 432,387 shares in the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,138,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in EPR Properties by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,347,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,298,000 after acquiring an additional 296,168 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EPR opened at $48.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -36.03 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 15.50, a current ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $52.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.15.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.60). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

EPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.