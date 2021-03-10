Short Interest in FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Declines By 17.7%

FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the January 28th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Shares of FIH Mobile stock opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. FIH Mobile has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $3.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.61.

Get FIH Mobile alerts:

About FIH Mobile

FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asia, Europe, and America. The company manufactures, distributes, and trades handsets and communication products, as well as offers repair services.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for FIH Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIH Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.