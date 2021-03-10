Short Interest in FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Declines By 17.7%

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2021

FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the January 28th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Shares of FIH Mobile stock opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. FIH Mobile has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $3.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.61.

About FIH Mobile

FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asia, Europe, and America. The company manufactures, distributes, and trades handsets and communication products, as well as offers repair services.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for FIH Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIH Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit