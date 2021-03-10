Short Interest in FutureLand, Corp. (OTCMKTS:FUTL) Expands By 10,819.7%

FutureLand, Corp. (OTCMKTS:FUTL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,887,400 shares, an increase of 10,819.7% from the February 11th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 588,470,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of FUTL stock remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 153,151,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,581,250. FutureLand has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.
About FutureLand
