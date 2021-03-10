Short Interest in FutureLand, Corp. (OTCMKTS:FUTL) Expands By 10,819.7%

FutureLand, Corp. (OTCMKTS:FUTL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,887,400 shares, an increase of 10,819.7% from the February 11th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 588,470,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of FUTL stock remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 153,151,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,581,250. FutureLand has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.

Get FutureLand alerts:

About FutureLand

FutureLand, Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureLand Properties, operates as an agricultural land lease company. It serves the industrial hemp, legal medical marijuana, and recreational cannabis markets. The company is based in Saint Petersburg, Florida.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for FutureLand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureLand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.