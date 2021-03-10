Short Interest in Myrexis, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYRX) Increases By 30.4%

Myrexis, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYRX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the January 28th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Myrexis stock opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. Myrexis has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04.
Myrexis Company Profile
