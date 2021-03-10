Short Interest in Myrexis, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYRX) Increases By 30.4%

Myrexis, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYRX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the January 28th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Myrexis stock opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. Myrexis has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04.

Myrexis Company Profile

Myrexis, Inc focuses on identifying, evaluating, and making financial investments in life sciences assets. The company was formerly known as Myriad Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Myrexis, Inc in July 2010. Myrexis, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

